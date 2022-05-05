Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of trying to impede her career.

The 36-year-old actress made the claim during the second day of her testimony in their ongoing legal case in Fairfax, Virginia, on Thursday (05.05.22), when Heard accused her ex-husband of trying to dictate what roles she would take.

Recalling one particular incident, she told the court: "I read the script and thought this character was empowered sexually and by the time I got Johnny's feedback on it, I had been convinced that, actually, I was just being used. I was just being used.

"It was clear that was all I had to offer, and I was too foolish to see it."

The Hollywood star claimed that Depp, 58, wanted her to quit acting entirely.

Heard also felt under pressure to justify her career choices to Depp.

She explained: "It was hard for me to work, justify working. Every audition, every meeting, every script I got was a negotiation or a fight. I had to justify it as if I was to say, 'Hey, let's have an open relationship.'

"I thought that would be minimised if I could make him feel more secure."

Heard and Depp actually met while making the movie 'The Rum Diary'.

And the actress explained that she's always wanted to work and to progress in her career.

She shared: "I've always been really independent, and I never imagined not working. I've worked from the earliest time I can imagine. I come from parents who worked until they literally couldn't anymore.

"I never imagined myself having to explain my job or justify my job. But I did."

Heard claims she was forced to "bargain" with her ex-husband - who is suing her over a 2018 op-ed in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse - about her career decisions.

She said: "He would say, 'You don't have to work, kid. Let me take care of you. My woman doesn't have to work.' That sounds really sweet and really romantic in some way, but it became a real fight."