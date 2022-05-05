Beyonce has received her first-ever Daytime Emmy Award nomination.

The 40-year-old star - who has already won a host of accolades during her career - has been nominated in the Outstanding Original Song category for the track that she wrote for her mother's Facebook talk show.

Elsewhere, CBS’ 'The Young and the Restless' leads the overall list of nominees, with 18 nods in total.

The long-running soap opera - which stars the likes of Peter Bergman and Melissa Ordway - has been nominated for some of the most coveted awards, including Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series and Outstanding Directing Team for a Drama Series.

ABC's 'General Hospital' has received 17 nods in total, including nominations in the categories of Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, and Outstanding Writing Team for a Drama Series.

Meanwhile, 'Days of Our Lives' is up for 11 awards in total.

The drama series is up for the the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series gong, while the show is in contention for the Outstanding Casting accolade, too.

'The Kelly Clarkson Show' and 'The Drew Barrymore Show' have also received multiple nominations, with Kelly's show earning nine nominations and Drew's talk show receiving six nominations.

Kelly, 40, and Drew, 47, will compete for the Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host award with the likes of Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

ABC’s 'The View' has earned nine nominations, while Facebook Watch’s 'Red Table Talk' has received four nominations.

The 49th Daytime Emmy Awards will be held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California, on June 24.

Select list of nominees:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series:

Beyond Salem

The Bold and the Beautiful

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Culinary Series:

Barefoot Contessa: Modern Comfort Food

Counter Space

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen

Mary McCartney Serves It Up

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Game Show:

Family Feud

Jeopardy!

Let’s Make a Deal

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Programme:

Caught in Providence

Judge Mathis

Judy Justice

The People’s Court

Outstanding Lifestyle Programme:

For The Love of Kitchens

Growing Floret

Legacy List with Matt Paxton

Small Business Revolution

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo

Super Soul Sunday

Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme:

Dogs

Guy! Hawaiian Style

Penguin Town

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love

Uncharted Adventure

Outstanding Instructional and How-to Programme:

Dream Home Makeover

Home Work

Issa Rae Teaches Creating Outside The Lines

Ringo Starr Teaches Drumming and Creative Collaboration

This Old House

Outstanding Arts and Popular Culture Programme:

Articulate with Jim Cotter

First Film

If These Walls Could Rock

Lifetime and The Hollywood Reporter Present Women in Entertainment: The Next Generation

Music’s Greatest Mysteries

One Symphony, Two Orchestras

Power On: The Story of Xbox

Outstanding Informative Talk Show:

GMA3: What You Need to Know

Peace of Mind with Taraji

Red Table Talk

Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Tamron Hall

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show:

The Drew Barrymore Show

Hot Ones

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

Outstanding Entertainment News Series:

Access Hollywood

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Outstanding Daytime Special:

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11, ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, FOX

95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Dark Shadows and Beyond – the Jonathan Frid Story

Recipe for Change

Shelter Me: Soul Awakened

Outstanding Short Form Daytime Programme:

9 Months with Courteney Cox

The Black Church

Hunger Interrupted YouTube

The Juneteenth Menu

On the Rise

Outstanding Daytime Promotional Announcement:

The Drew Barrymore Show: MORE Barry-more

Dr. Phil: Crossroads

Entertainment Tonight: Treat Yourself

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actress:

Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera in Days of Our Lives

Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair in The Young and the Restless

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves in General Hospital

Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos in General Hospital

Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker in Days of Our Lives

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series - Actor:

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott in The Young and the Restless

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black in Days of Our Lives

John McCook as Eric Forrester in The Bold and the Beautiful

James Reynolds as Abe Carver in Days of Our Lives

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott in The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series - Actress:

Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter in The Bold and the Beautiful

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis in General Hospital

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera in Days of Our Lives

Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman in The Young and the Restless

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne in General Hospital

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series - Actor:

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton in The Young and the Restless

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault in General Hospital

Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber Tin he Bold and the Beautiful

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine in General Hospital

Jordi Vilasuso as Ray Rosales in The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series:

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton in Days of Our Lives

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine in General Hospital

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless

William Lipton as Cameron Webber in General Hospital

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson in General Hospital

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Guest Series:

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford in General Hospital

Ted King as Jack Finnegan in The Bold and the Beautiful

Michael Lowry as Dr. Clay Snyder in Days of Our Lives

Naomi Matsuda as Dr. Li Finnegan in The Bold and the Beautiful

Ptosha Storey as Naya Benedict in The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Game Show Host:

Wayne Brady in Let’s Make a Deal

Steve Harvey in Family Feud

Leah Remini in People Puzzler

Pat Sajak in Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Pat Sajak in Wheel of Fortune

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host:

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan in Red Table Talk: The Estefans

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain in The View

Tamron Hall in Tamron Hall

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade in Peace of Mind with Taraji

Robin Roberts in Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host:

Drew Barrymore in The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson in The Kelly Clarkson Show

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager in Today Show with Hoda and Jenna

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest in Live with Kelly and Ryan