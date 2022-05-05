Behati Prinsloo has learned to "pick [her] battles" as a parent.

The 33-year-old model has Dusty, five, and Gio, four, with music star Adam Levine, and Behati admits she's in a privileged position compared to a lot of other women.

She explained: "I'm lucky I have a lot of amazing moms in my life. My own mom, my grandmother, Adam's mom, who lives here. His stepmom. All my friends that have kids. So I have a big support that I can turn to if there's something I really need to figure out."

Behati has also learned not to agonise about "the little things" in life over recent years.

She told E! News: "I think the best piece of parenting advice is our doctor and Adam's great grandmother told us is don't sweat the little things.

"Don't sweat the little things and pick your battles. There's a battle nitpick and I'm always like, ‘You know what, this is not the one I need to fight right now because it's not worth it.'"

The former Victoria's Secret Angel - who has been married to Adam since 2014 - can barely believe her oldest daughter is already heading to kindergarten.

She said: "She looks like a little girl now, not like a baby anymore. And my youngest just turned four, which is crazy. She still feels like two."

Behati is determined to instil good values in her children, and she thinks it's important she sets a good example to her daughters.

She explained: "What is it, practice what you preach? Your kid sees that and instils all the values. Being a parent, you want to instil compassion and empathy. The empathy to help someone else in their time of need.

"I think I'm doing a good job, but let's see when they're 21, right?"