Benedict Cumberbatch has urged Marvel fans to become real-life "heroes" by donating blood.

The 45-year-old actor appears alongside Elizabeth Olsen - his 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' co-star - in a new campaign for the UK's NHS.

In the video clip, Benedict says: "In 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness', we get to play superheroes."

Elizabeth, 33, then says: "We get to move in and out of different realities and changed timelines to save the world."

Benedict adds: "In the real world you don't need costumes and special effects to be a hero."

The actor - who plays Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe - urged people to step forward and donate their blood to the NHS.

He said: "You can be the hero of your story and someone else's just by giving blood. Right now thousands of new blood donors are needed to help the NHS to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."

More than 5,000 units of blood are needed every day in the UK, and Zeeshan Asghar, the head of commercial partnerships for NHS Blood and Transplant, is delighted to have teamed up with the Hollywood A-listers for the campaign.

Zeeshan said: "Blood donors choose to make a difference, just like the superheroes in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'. We want to show the public that they already have the power to save lives just by giving blood.

"We are delighted to have the support of Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Our hope is to speak to people who may not have thought about blood donation before, and we believe our collaboration with Marvel Studios will help us reach this ambition."

Sajid Javid, the UK's health and social care secretary, added: "The NHS needs heroes to step forward and give blood to people in need, including cancer patients and those undergoing surgery.

"So please don't hesitate and book an appointment to donate blood today - your generosity can help transform someone else's reality."