Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of subjecting her to a "disgusting" interrogation about a sex scene she filmed with James Franco.

The 36-year-old actress claimed her ex-husband became "mad" with her for accepting a role alongside Franco in 'The Adderall Diaries', a 2015 crime-drama film.

During their ongoing legal case in Fairfax, Virginia, Heard told the court: "He hated, hated James Franco and was already accusing me of secretly having a thing with him in my past, since we had done 'Pineapple Express' together."

According to the actress, the alleged incident took place onboard a flight in May 2014.

She said: "I didn’t realise at the time that I had already become really sensitive to these little changes, because my life changed depending on what he was on. He gets on the plane and I just knew, every cell of my body, something was wrong."

The Hollywood star told the court that Depp, 58, confronted her about Franco while they travelled between Boston and Los Angeles.

She said: "We take off, and at some point, he’s asking me what’s wrong with me, do I have something to tell him. ‘You wanna talk to me about your day yesterday'.

"I already know that he’s drunk, I already know he’s using. He reeks of weed and alcohol. His breath smells so bad. I could anticipate that there was a no-win situation here. There was no me talking myself out of this or talking him down."

Heard claimed her ex-husband started to ask her a series of questions and that she remained "polite" towards him.

The actress - who wrote an op-ed in 2018 in which she claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse - added: "It went from asking me about how my kissing scene went or how the sex scene went to asking me what James Franco had done in the scene, to being really explicit about my body ... he was saying really disgusting things about my body, about how I liked it, how I responded. And then he started just straight-up taunting me. ‘I know you liked it’. He called me a go-getter. He called me a sl*t."