JoJo Siwa has rekindled her romance with Kylie Prew.

The 18-year-old star split from Kylie in 2021, but she's now confirmed via Instagram that they're giving their relationship another go.

Alongside some photos of the couple at Walt Disney World, JoJo - who competed on 'Dancing with the Stars' last year - wrote on Instagram: "If you love something let it go, if it comes back…. [heart emoji] (sic)"

In one of the photos, JoJo is seen planting a kiss on the cheek of her girlfriend. And in the other, the loved-up duo are seen sharing a silly moment together.

The snaps were taken during a recent trip to the amusement park in Florida, where JoJo and Kylie were joined by Jojo's parents Jessalynn and Tom, and her brother Jayden.

In April, meanwhile, an insider revealed JoJo and Kylie were "still very close" to each other.

Although the pair called time on their romance in October, they have always remained friends.

The source explained: "JoJo is on good terms with Kylie. They're talking a lot and they're still good friends who are very close."

JoJo was also previously asked about speculation that she'd rekindled her romance with Kylie.

In response, she said: "I'm not saying yes or no … I should have told her I was doing press today and asked her what she wanted me to say. It would be really nice if she was at my home. We’re long distance, which is always hard. She is the best, and FaceTimes and when we do actually get to see each other, my heart is just like...

"I felt like for awhile my puzzle piece was just like scrambled eggs and I feel like I finally started to put my puzzle back together, and I feel like there was that one piece that was missing and she was that one piece. Like that corner piece that you just needed."