Olivia Rodrigo paused her concert in Washington D.C. to address the right to have a "safe abortion".

The 19-year-old pop star voiced her concerns after a document leaked by the US Supreme Court suggested the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion across America could be overturned, and powerfully stated that "our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians."

She told the crowd at The Anthem on Wednesday night (04.05.22): “Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

The 'good 4 u' hitmaker weighing in on the issue comes after fellow American musician Phoebe Bridgers revealed she had an abortion while on tour last year.

The 'Smoke Signals' singer said "everyone" should have "access" to abortion services like Planned Parenthood and shared “a big list of places you can donate to right now”.

She tweeted: “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy.

“Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

Other stars defending the right to have an abortion include James Corden.

The 'Late Late Show' host "stands in solidarity with women" making their own decisions about their bodies.

He said: "This news is stunning, and sad, and terrifying in its future implications for basic rights that we all thought were guaranteed.

"Me and everyone here at ‘The Late Late Show’ stand in solidarity with women today, and everyday, and I hope so much that people who make the decisions in this country will think long and hard before they let this devastating overthrow of human rights stand."