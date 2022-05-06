Timothée Chalamet's West End debut has been cancelled.

The 'Little Women' star was set to star alongside Dame Eileen Atkins in an adaptation of Amy Herzog's acclaimed play '4,000 Miles' at London's The Old Vic theatre.

The run was set to kick off in April 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed.

Despite an "enormous amount of effort" to get the show on stage, it has been "impossible" to get everyone's schedules aligned to rebook the dates, and sadly they've had to pull the plug.

A statement from The Old Vic read: “Following the postponement of '4,000 Miles' due to the pandemic, and despite an enormous amount of effort from all involved, we have now sadly and reluctantly concluded that we are unable to reschedule the production at a time possible for everyone involved.

“After two years of trying hard to make it work, it has proved impossible.

“We’re sorry not to have better news, and we want to thank our audiences for their continued patience and understanding.”

Timothée, 26, was cast as Leo, grandmother to Vera (Atkins), in the dramatic comedy about navigating loss.

The plot read: "At the beginning of the summer 21-year-old Leo set out from the West Coast cycling across America with his best friend. After weeks of radio silence, no one is more surprised than his 91-year-old grandmother, Vera, when Leo turns up on her Manhattan doorstep in the middle of the night. His life just starting, hers nearly ended, in a faded Greenwich Village apartment their griefs collide."

'4000 Miles' first debuted off-Broadway in 2011 and was nominated for the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for drama.

Timothée's upcoming projects include 'Wonka', the sequel to 'Dune' and 'Bones and All'.