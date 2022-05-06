Jon Batiste has tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending the Met Gala.

The 35-year-old singer has been forced to postpone his upcoming American Symphony performance at Carnegie Hall in New York City, which was due to take place on Saturday (07.05.22), as well as his role as bandleader on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.

He said in a statement: "I thank all my supporters for their love and understanding. See you all soon."

Jon's announcement comes just hours after he shared a picture of his seventh day of rehearsals for the concert.

He wrote on Instagram: "Day 7 in rehearsal I am grateful to share my first symphony at @carnegiehall #AmericanSymphony (sic)"

Jon attended the Met Gala at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (02.05.22), where he was on a table with 'Fatal Attraction' actress Glenn Close, among others.

Glenn said people were "jiving" to Jon's music at the star-studded event.

She added: "Questlove's at my table, and Jon Batiste, and the man who runs Condé Nast and Adrien Brody. And it was just…a room full of very interesting people."

This year's Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion", and the official dress code was gilded glamour and white tie.

Last month, it was revealed Jon and his significant other Suleika Jaouad secretly got married in February, after the author was diagnosed with leukaemia for a second time.

Suleika said: "We got married the day before I was admitted to the hospital to undergo my bone marrow transplant."

She jokingly added: "We have known that we wanted to get married, I think, from the first week that we started dating. That's when Jon first brought up the topic of marriage to me. So, we've had eight years. This is not, you know, a hasty decision!"