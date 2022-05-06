Martin Freeman admits there was a notable "gap" on set filming the 'Black Panther' sequel without the late Chadwick Boseman.

The 50-year-old actor - who plays Everett K. Ross in the Marvel blockbuster - admitted it felt "strange and sad" not having the Hollywood legend (T'Challa/Black Panther), who passed away at the age of 43 in August 2020 after a private cancer battle, around while working on 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

He told Collider: “It was strange, that side of it. On the one hand, you're making the film that you're there to make, and there are scores and scores of people on set, joined in this endeavor to make the film. But there's also no question that, at the heart of it, there's quite a gap now, and you felt it."

Freeman has the utmost respect for director Ryan Coogler and says everyone has poured everything they've got into the film to ensure they do the late star justice.

He continued: "With full respect to Ryan Coogler and everybody else, who's sweating and bleeding to get this thing done properly, it was fun. It was enjoyable. I was in and out of it quite quickly, I think.

"But I like playing Everett Ross. He's a very fun character to play. He's nicely simpatico for the story. He's a good guy. But it was odd. Of course, it was odd with Chadwick [Boseman] not being there. There's no way around that. I think everyone would find it pretty strange and sad, but at the same time, life things don't just end. It's not like, ‘Well, that's that's happened, so we just all have to go off and never do it again.’ But it was odd. When he passed, I thought, ‘Okay, well maybe there just won't be another one.’

"But there are still other stories to tell within that world and other great characters. I think, and I hope that we've made a good film. I trust Ryan Coogler a lot.”