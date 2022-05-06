Ron Howard officiated his daughter's wedding.

The 68-year-old actor-and-director - who has Bryce 41, Paige, 37, Reed, 35, and 25-year-old Jocelyn with wife Cheryl - served as officiant for Paige's wedding to actor Tim Abou-Nasr on Sunday (01.05.22), whilst his eldest daughter was bridesmaid.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the big day in Central Park, 'Jurassic World' star Bryce Dallas Howard wrote on Instagram: "Congratulations to the newlywed couple! Although it took a whole pandemic to reach this special moment, I can't imagine a more perfect day celebrating you two. Tim, I am filled with gratitude and joy to call you my brother!!"

Bryce then went on to celebrate their dad - who is also known for playing Richie Cunningham on 'Happy Days' back in the 1970s - as she asked for a "round of applause" for him after he led the day.

She added: "And last but not least, let's give a round of applause for our incredible officiant @realronhoward !"

Meanwhile, the 'DaVinci Code' filmmaker also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Paige and his new son-in-law..

He wrote: "Our Paigey looked like the flower goddess she truly is in one of the most beautiful gowns I have ever seen. Groom @timmyabou was looking great as well it was an unparalleled highlight for me to officiate.(sic)"

Paige - who had been engaged to Tim since 2020 but was forced to delay the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic - shared her own photos from the day, adding that it was the "most beautiful day of [her] life so far" and thanked everyone involved.

She wrote: "The most beautiful day of my life thus far…. And on and on and on. We are on cloud nine! Thank you to everyone who made our special day what it was."