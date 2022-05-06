David Ayer will direct Jason Statham in 'The Bee Keeper'.

The 54-year-old filmmaker has been tapped to direct the action flick for Miramax, which will be presented at the upcoming Cannes market.

The fast-paced action-thriller is steeped in the mythology of beekeeping and follows a man's personal journey of vengeance which takes on very high stakes.

The film is based on a script by Kurt Wimmer, who is set produce along with Jason and Miramax chief Bill Block. The studio is aiming to start production later this year.

Block previously said: "'The Bee Keeper' explores universal themes with an unconventional story that will have fans sitting on the edge of their seats. We’re excited to bring another iconic and irresistible film to audiences around the globe."

Ayer previously helmed the superhero movie 'Suicide Squad', which was met with a lukewarm reception, and confessed that the film wasn't what he was hoping to create.

In response to comments about the 2016 picture's trailer on Twitter, David said: "This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool - My soulful drama was beaten into a "comedy" (sic)"

David also admits that his confidence was dented as a result of the negative reaction to the film.

He said: "I got some supercharged muscles on 'Suicide Squad', from making a film so big, but it was a rough experience. A tough experience. It became a bit of a slog at the end.

"It was an incredible financial success but I got flayed by the critics and that's scary, that's painful. And it shook my confidence as a storyteller."