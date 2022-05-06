Kim Cattrall has insisted her 'Sex and the City' alter ego will "live forever".

The 65-year-old actress recently claimed she wasn't invited to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in HBO reboot 'And Just Like That...' and she's now insisted her alter ego had a "time and a place" so she wouldn't want to bring her back.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think the character of Samantha was awakened 25 years ago and she will live forever.

"She's your best friend, and she's someone who will tell you the truth. Because she's been there and done that.

"I love her so much. But she lives in a time and a place, and I honour that."

The 'How I Met Your Father' actress insisted listening to her instincts has always been a "wonderful guide" for her in her life and career.

She added: "It's a daily struggle in our world. I think that listening to your instincts and what is right for you, it's been a wonderful guide for me, not just in my career but in my life as a woman. I have to get in touch with what's right with me."

Kim previously claimed she only found out about 'And Just Like That...' when fans did.

She said: “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Kim has been locked in a feud with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker for several years and she insisted she never considered her castmates to be her friends.

She said of their relationship: “I guess it’s how you define friends. I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”