Andrew Lloyd Webber has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda on a secret project for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The 74-year-old theatre legend personally called the 'Hamilton' creator to ask him to work with him on the "once in a lifetime" opportunity, and their musical efforts will form the centrepiece for the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which will air live from Windsor Castle on 15 May on ITV and will be the first televised event to mark the monarch's milestone.

Cast and crew have been sworn to secrecy, but a source told the Daily Mirror newspaper the production would be “a fitting tribute to the Queen’s historic 70 years on the throne”.

The source added: “All the cast and crew working on the project have been absolutely sworn to secrecy.

“It’s a hugely intense and passionate project from both composers and will celebrate the incredible history from the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

“One of the main themes both composers wanted to get across and celebrate was the wonderful and rich diversity of Britain and the Commonwealth, of which the Queen is so fond of.

“The live performance will involve a diverse mix of rich talent from theatreland who are all delighted they can also pay their own special tribute to the Queen.”

It is hoped the queen - who has been suffering with mobility issues in recent months - will attend the event, or at least part of the festival, which runs from 12-15 May and will involve more than 3,500 breeds of horses.

The main show, which is officially titled 'The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration', will be hosted by Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham, and will also include performances from Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins, and guests including Dame Joan Collins, Ant Dec, Sir Mo Farah, Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir David Jason, Sir Trevor McDonald, Moira Stuart, and Alan Titchmarsh.