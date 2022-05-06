Twitter is reportedly working on some new mixed-media features.

According to 9to5Google, the micro-blogging app is looking at making it possible to attach photos and videos in the same post.

Developer Dylan Roussel noticed the feature on Twitter for the Android app.

At the time of writing, it's only possible to add four photos or one video to a single tweet.

What's more, it might soon become possible to offer “awards” to tweets, suggesting users might be able to gift one another, though it's not known if monetization will be the case.

Elsewhere, Twitter is also said to be looking into giving users a place on their profile to enter their preferred pronouns.

It was recently reported that Twitter is planning to add an Edit button, following demand from users and Elon Musk, who has just bought Twitter for a whopping $44 billion (£33.3 billion).

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO recently insisted he aims to make Twitter "as inclusive as possible".

The 50-year-old multi-billionaire has courted controversy for his plans to make the micro-blogging site a platform for free speech.

However, Musk is adamant he's just trying to make people's lives "better".

He said: “[It] would be to make Twitter as inclusive as possible, and to have as broad a swath of the country and the rest of the world on Twitter, and that they find it interesting and entertaining and funny, and that it makes their life better."

In a statement regarding his takeover of Twitter, the world's richest man said: "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

"Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."