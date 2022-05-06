Queen Elizabeth's golden Wii is up for sale.

Games designer THQ had initially created the gold-plated version of the Nintendo Wii console for the 96-year-old monarch as a marketing stunt back in 2009 and - although it was reportedly returned to sender when it arrived at Buckingham Palace - it has now has been listed on auction site Goldin alongside a copy of 'Big Family Games' with a starting bid of $2,000 (£1,600).

A description of the item reads: "Presented here is the ultimate Wii collectible, commissioned especially for Her Majesty the Queen herself for a (somewhat goofy, and ultimately unsuccessful) marketing ploy, “The Golden Wii.” The console and controller are both plated in 24 karat gold. Both exhibit minor handling wear, with the controller displaying scattered chips to the gold plating."

The description went on to assure bidders that the fully-functioning item with a certificate of authenticity, but joked that the monarch's famous crown and jewels will not be included.

It read: "The bundle includes the console, one controller, a copy of BIG Family Games, sensor bar, and all necessary cables. The Wii will come with a Letter of Provenance from our consignor attesting to its history and authenticity. Don’t miss your opportunity to own this truly one-of-a-kind Nintendo collectible! (Crown Jewels not included.)"

THQ went bankrupt in 2012 and it emerged back in 2017 that the one-of-a-kind item had been acquired a hardware developer until it was sold on to private collector Donny Fillerup, who has now passed the item onto Goldin.

Back in 2022, Donny wrote on Instagram: "Well.. what can I say. Im still super proud on still owning the 24k gold royal Wii that was send to the Queen of England by THQ."(sic)

Bidding is set to last until 22 May 2022.

https://goldin.co/item/2009-nintendo-gold-plated-wii-console-bundle-intended-for-queen-elizab2x4ku