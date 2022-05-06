‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer now supports a 120Hz refresh option on Xbox Series S as part of its Season 2: Lone Wolves update.

Developer 343 Industries has brought back the feature after it was included in the game’s multiplayer beta but was removed for full release, which means that players with a compatible display can now play the game at rate of 120 frames per second.

As pointed out in the official patch notes, players can upgrade their frame rate in the Video tab of the Settings menu. It was also revealed that Xbox Series X users can lower their frame rate to 30Hz if they choose to, though this isn’t recommended for multiplayer.

The patch notes read: "Xbox Series S consoles now support a 120hz refresh option. Xbox Series X now support a 30Hz refresh option.These options can be adjusted in the Video tab of the Settings menu. More details about enabling the 120Hz refresh option in Halo Infinite can be found in the "How to Enable Graphics Quality Mode for Halo Infinite "

As part of the Season 2 update, three new multiplayer modes were introduced - Last Spartan Standing, King of the Hill, and Land Grab, as well as new maps, a new battle pass, new events, and more. Whilst a vast list of bugs and issues were fixed in both multiplayer and campaign.

343 also noted that it has made improvements to “Achievements that failed to unlock as expected” and removed the “tank gun” found in the Outpost Tremonious mission in campaign.