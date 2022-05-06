A man who had a penis on his arm for six years wants to take Kate Beckinsale out on a date.

The 'Underworld' actress admitted earlier this week a report about Malcolm McDonald's unfortunate plight had cheered her up and so now the 47-year-old mechanic - whose member fell off after he contracted an infection in 2010 and a replacement crafted by doctors had to be grafted onto his limb due to a lack of oxygen until it was finally transferred between his legs last October - has offered to take her out for a meal and a pint of beer at his favourite local haunts.

He told The Sun newspaper: "I’d be happy to take her out for saveloy and chips, anytime. I’ll pay.

"But she’ll have to come to Thetford.

“She seems like a nice girl and it’s great she’s read my story and what I’ve been through.

"The kisses are a nice touch too. I’m ready for dating again, so why not her?

"I’ll even treat her to a pint down at my local boozer.”

The 48-year-old actress has shared an article about Malcolm on her Instagram account earlier this week.

She wrote: "Literally scouring for news that doesn’t make me want to jump out of the window . This man said :

“It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course, I see the funny side.”

"Of course he is from the UK. Of course he has done a photo shoot down the rec with a willy hanging out of his sleeve. Feel momentarily better. God bless you , Malcolm xxx (sic)"

Malcolm previously said he'd been living a "nightmare" as he had to cover the penis on his arm with long sleeves during the warm weather and the coronavirus pandemic meant the corrective surgery was pushed back.

Following the nine-hour operation, he said: "The first thing I did was look down and I was like, 'Oh my days. They got it this time.' I feel like a real man again.

"Can you imagine six years of your life with a penis swinging on your arm? It's been a nightmare, but it's gone now - the little b*****."