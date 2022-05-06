Kelsey Parker found "the one" with late husband Tom Parker.

The tragic pop star lost his battle with terminal brain cancer back in March at the age of 33 and now his widow Kelsey, 32, has admitted that she was "lucky" to meet him as a teenager and explained they had such a strong connection, even his final moments were "magical".

She said: "It was unbelievable and the fact that I met Tom at 19 in a really tough industry and we had gone through all these years together. We were soulmates and loved each other so much. People go through life and they never meet the one. I found the love of my life at 19. How lucky am I can say that I was actually in love? With Tom, it was like - even the final moments were magical. That's the sort of person he was. He was really tough."

Kelsey had "taken advice" in how to handle breaking the news of Tom's passing to their children, two-year-old Aurelia and 19-month-old Bodhi, but she admitted it has still been "really, really hard" and the youngsters don't fully understand The Wanted singer won't be coming home to them.

Speaking on ITV's 'Loose Women', she said: "I've been really honest. I've taken advice and well, Bodhi is only nineteen months so he has no clue but even the journey with Aurelia was really really hard because when Tom went into the hospice, she was really confused. She kept saying 'Is Daddy coming home?'

"On the Wednesday when he did actually die, I was leaving to go to the hospital and I just said 'I've got to go today because I've got to make sure the angels come and take Daddy. He'll be going.'

"The next day I woke up and I had to tell her that her dad is dead. angels are coming to collect him,’ which is a really horrible conversation. The next day I had to tell her her dad’s dead.

"This is the advice I got - to be honest. I said, ‘Dad’s dead and he’s not coming back.’ So she’s still trying to digest that. But each day she's like 'Is Daddy at an appointment?'"

Tom was able to make it on stage with his bandmates Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes for some dates on their recent reunion tour, and his widow admitted her spouse was "ready" for his life to end once the concert series came to an end.

She added: "Tom was so unpredictable. He came back and was like 'Oh I've done that now, I'm ready now'. He really wanted to get back on stage and I knew that we had to do everything to get him back on stage and that's what we did. And at the everyone was there at the end. That's what we did, we celebrated his life even at the end.

"Did I think I was going to be a widow at 32 with two children? It’s so shocking. But I have to live my life and that’s what Tom would have wanted me to do."