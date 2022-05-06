Michael Buble has urged fans to help choose a name for his unborn baby.

The 'Feeling Good' singer and his wife Luisana Lopilato - who already have Noah, eight, Elias, six, and three-year-old Vida together - are expecting their fourth child together but are having trouble agreeing a moniker that they both like.

Asked about the baby's name, he joked: "For a boy, I think Michaelito or Miguel. No, for a boy, I don't know, that's a tough one.

"For a girl, I like a ton of names. I like Isabelle, my wife doesn't like that...I like Bella, but she doesn't like that. I went for a lot of bells there, huh?

"I don't know. Come up, please, write me, go to my socials. Show up in my TikTok or my Instagram and help us pick a name, that would be nice."

The 46-year-old singer also revealed he has been left "broken" by his 'Higher' music video and the training its director, dancer Derek Hough, and his girlfriend Hayley Erbert put him through before filming.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They broke me. Hayley, his girlfriend, Hayley, who was my dance partner in the video.

"Seven days of rehearsal, lifting her, and she's a tiny thing, but lift her over and over again, and about two days in, I went like, 'Oh, Derek, my neck is a little bit sore.' And I could see he looked at me weird.

"Now I know, months later, that when he looked at me weird, that look was, 'Oh, s***, you're in trouble, Bublé.

"Tomorrow, I go get my second MRI. I think I tore something...I think I tore my bicep."

But Michael insisted it wasn't Derek's fault he got hurt.

He added: "It's my fault, man. And he kept saying things like, 'No, no, no, don't lift. Don't lift with your legs, just let's keep your legs...'

"And I was like, 'How do I lift?' But I kept doing it.

"I'm an old, feeble man."