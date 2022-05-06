The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew will not join Queen Elizabeth on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping The Colour.

The 96-year-old monarch will kick off her Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the annual military parade, which marks her official birthday, on 2 June, and following months of speculation, it has been confirmed that only those "currently undertaking official public duties" on her behalf will be joining the queen.

This means Prince Harry and his wife Meghan - who stepped down as working royals when they moved to the US two years ago - and the queen's son Andrew, whose military titles and royal patronages were removed in January after he was made the subject of civil action in the US over sexual assault allegations from Virginia Giuffre will not be there with other members of the family.

A spokesman said: “After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

Instead, the queen will be joined by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Although they are not working royals because of their age, Prince William and his wife Catherine's children - Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - will be on the balcony, as will Prince Edward and wife Sophie's children Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14. Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Lawrence, will join his wife in recognition of his support of her work.

Andrew's daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will not be on the balcony, but they are expected to appear at other events during the Jubilee weekend.

The queen "intends" to attend Trooping the Colour and a service at St. Paul's Cathedral service, and her attendance at any of the other celebratory events will be confirmed at the last minute.

The St. Paul's service will not have a procession as the monarch - who has been struggling with mobility issues - set to make a low-key entrance through a side door rather than scaling the steps at the main entrance.