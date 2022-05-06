Minnie Driver's family predicted she would split up with Matt Damon.

The 52-year-old actress struck up a relationship with the actor, now 51, when they played an couple in 'Good Will Hunting' back in 1997 and although Minnie's family "loved" Matt, she claimed they always knew the pair would call it quits because of how fast their careers were growing.

She said: "My family loved Matt - it wasn't that. It was that they could see that this young man was rocketing really fast and so was I, and when you're young, it's pretty hard to keep your head on straight and to maintain a grounded sense of deportment. They were like, 'This may well end badly for reasons that are to do with all these things coming together in a perfect storm.'."

Matt - unbeknownst to Minnie - then announced on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' just months after that he got together with the 'Circle of Friends' star that he was now single and the actress admitted that it was "agony" to see her personal life scrutinised so publicly.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't care who you are, that is agony and it's like a strange, surreal dream. But I know he didn't put that picture there. It's so tricky, because it's not deliberate, he couldn't have helped how famous he became and how his life was being picked over, in the same way that mine was."

'Good Will Hunting' was also written by the actor alongside co-star Ben Affleck and the movie went on to win Best Original Screenplay at the 70th Academy Awards in 1998 and Minnie - who is now engaged to filmmaker Addison O'Dea but has 13-year-old son Henry from a brief relationship with producer Timothy J. Lea, while Matt has three daughters with his wife Luciana Barroso - explained that she was only able to get through it with the support of her dad because of the constant press interest.

She said: "The cameraman at the Academy Awards -- he'd literally been told to, like, stay on me and, like, he was so in my grill, he was like a wildlife photographer waiting for the kill. He was just waiting for the moment that I was going to break or something was going to happen, or I was going to get up and scream. He'd been told, 'Stay on her, bud. Something's gonna happen, [But my dad] was just squeezing my hand, and so he was doing what a dad does, which is protecting their kid!"