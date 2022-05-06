EVE Online has teamed up with Microsoft Excel for data referral.

The space-based sci-fi world - which was launched online back in 2003 and is developed by CCP Games - announced that it will be collaborating with the staple Microsoft spreadsheet programme by way of a Javascript tool in order to allow players to "seamlessly" transfer data from the game to a spreadsheet.

EVE Online wrote on Twitter: "This is not a joke: EVE x Microsoft Excel is happening. Soon you’ll be able to transport in game date directly into Excel. Spreadsheets in space made easy. Crowd is loving this!"

Following the announcement, it was explained that the new feature will help players "calculate" everything they need to from the online world.

CCP Games said in a statement obtained by The Verge: "The [Excel] Javascript tool will allow players to seamlessly transfer data from the game to a spreadsheet in order to help players access and calculate everything from profit margins to battle strategy. More detail on the Microsoft collaboration will be available later in the year."

Meanwhile, CCP has created an array of narrative-focused features that will allow high-ranking characters - known as Capsuleers - to "build stronger ties with their home empires" on a multi-year journey.

A statement read: "Arcs will enable Capsuleers to build stronger ties with their home empires through dynamic storylines and events, giving players more power to shape New Eden’s living universe. Players can expect improvements to factional warfare, infrastructure, and more as arc updates are released, adding further value to player roles and interactions in New Eden. CCP will release more information about EVE’s first narrative-driven arc in the coming months."