Natalia Dyer is worried that social media could "limit" her as an actress.

The 27-year-old star - who is best known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' - feels a "pressure" to use Instagram to engage with her six million followers but she is concerned she is "underqualified" to speak publicly on certain issues and also doesn't want to end up "overexposed".

She told the new issue of Cosmopolitan UK magazine: "Its role in our society is evolving so much, and I don’t know if we’re evolving as fast as it. In some ways, I’m very grateful to have a platform and fans that care about what you have to say. But I also think there’s a lot of pressure to say things, and in a lot of ways I feel underqualified. I also wonder if being too overexposed could limit my ability to do what I do well.

"As an actor, I want to be able to try and fail at things. I also want to be able to melt into characters and be someone else. I have moments where it feels right to engage and talk about something, but in a lot of ways it’s about trying to absorb and listen and grow as a human before I throw out my ideas and opinions."

The 'Velvet Buzzsaw' actress is dating co-star and on-screen boyfriend Charlie Heaton and is "always curious" as to why their relationship is of such interest to fans.

She said: I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it? I think it’s a natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours, about what they’re like in real life. [But] now that I’ve experienced the other side of it...It sounds so cliché, but I’m just a person, too. Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves."

