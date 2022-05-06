Mike Hagerty has died at the age of 67.

The former 'Friends' actor passed away died in Los Angeles on Thursday (05.05.22), and the sad news has been announced by his 'Somebody Somewhere' co-star Bridget Everett.

The 50-year-old actress wrote on Instagram: "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.

"Mike, a devoted husband, is survived by his wife Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann Hagerty her wife Kathleen O’Rourke, and their daughter Meg. He will be sorely missed (sic)"

In a second Instagram post, Bridget shared a number of throwback photos of herself and her former co-star.

She wrote in the caption: "I loved Mike the instant i met him.

"He was so special. Warm, funny, never met a stranger.

"We are devastated he has passed. Mike was adored by the entire cast and crew of Somebody Somewhere.

"Our thoughts are with his wife and family. (sic)"

The actor was best-known for playing the part of building superintendent Mr. Treeger in 'Friends', and as farmer Ed Miller in the HBO comedy series 'Somebody Somewhere'.

He also made guest appearances in various other TV shows over the years, including 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', 'Cheers', 'Glee', 'Community', 'Curb Your Enthusiasm', 'Seinfeld' and 'CSI'.

Sarah Jessica Parker - who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and the City' - has already taken to social media to pay tribute to Hagerty.

The 57-year-old actress admitted that she had "admired" him for years.

She wrote on Instagram: "Heartbreaking. Admired him for years. X (sic)"