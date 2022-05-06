Rich Paul partied with LeBron James on Adele's 34th birthday.

The chart-topping singer turned 34 on Thursday (05.05.22), but her sports agent boyfriend was spotted at an event in Miami, where he partied alongside the NBA star.

Rich and his high-profile client attended the exclusive Carbone Beach dinner party ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Miami, according to the New York Post newspaper.

Other big-name guests included the likes of Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump, while Andrea Bocelli delivered a surprise performance at the party.

Adele, on the other hand, took to social media to celebrate her birthday.

The London-born star - who has Angelo, nine, with her ex-husband Simon Konecki - claimed on the photo-sharing platform that she'd "never been happier".

Adele wrote: "What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can’t wait to be 60! I’ve never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x (sic)"

Meanwhile, Adele recently suggested she might be planning to have another child.

The award-winning star dropped the hint as she discussed her delayed Las Vegas residency.

She said: "Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!

"We are now working our a**** off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready.

"The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year.

"It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year."