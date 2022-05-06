Milo Ventimiglia hopes his 'This Is Us' character inspires guys with "golden hearts".

The 44-year-old actor plays the role of Jack Pearson in the TV drama series, and Milo hopes his character is able to inspire other men to become the best versions of themselves.

Milo - who joined the show in 2016 - reflected: "Jack has hard shoes to fill, even for a guy like me who plays him, because I think where you're saying people put him up on a pedestal, that transference kind of moves to me, and I'm like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I'm just a guy playing a character, doing my best to make him real and make him inspirational to people'.

"But at the same time, I think it's wonderful to know that there's a fictional character like Jack, hopefully inspiring the real guys out there that have these golden hearts to send some good into the lives of the people around them."

Milo confessed that there are some big differences between his real-life self and his on-screen character.

He told 'The Awardist' podcast: "There have been moments where I don't agree with his actions personally. I would have handled things differently. But I'm sure there's things - if he were real and he were looking at my life - he'd wonder why I made that decision."

Milo believes that Jack's flaws actually make him more "relatable" to the TV audience.

The actor - who stars in the show alongside Mandy Moore - said: "I think, in those complexities and in those complications of life, [they] make him very human and make him very relatable.

"I think if he were too true, too perfect, he'd be unrealistic. He'd be unattainable."