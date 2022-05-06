Liam Neeson has apologised for his 2019 racism controversy.

The 69-year-old actor previously confessed that he once walked the streets looking to kill a black person after someone close to him was raped many years ago - and Liam has now addressed the controversy head-on during a cameo appearance in 'Atlanta'.

In a scene with Brian Tyree Henry's character Paper Boi, he said: "You might've heard or read about my transgression - you know, what I said about what I wanted to do to a black guy. Any black guy, when I was a younger man. A friend of mine had been raped, and I acted out of anger."

Liam admitted to being frightened by his own attitude at the time, and he also apologised to anyone he offended.

He explained: "I look back, man, it honestly frightens me. I thought people, knowing who I once was, [that it would] would make clear who I am, who I've become.

"But, with all that being said … I am sorry. I apologise if I hurt people."

In 2019, Liam recalled loitering outside a pub wanting to murder a black person after a friend of his was raped.

The Hollywood star made the comments while he was promoting the thriller 'Cold Pursuit', explaining how he related to his on-screen character.

He said: "She handled the situation of the rape in the most extraordinary way.

"But my immediate reaction was … I asked, did she know who it was? No. What colour were they? She said it was a black person.

"I went up and down areas with a cosh, hoping I’d be approached by somebody - I’m ashamed to say that - and I did it for maybe a week, hoping some ‘black b******’ would come out of a pub and have a go at me about something, you know? So that I could … kill him."