Jennifer Grey feels "grateful" to have shared her success with Patrick Swayze.

The late actor starred alongside Jennifer in 'Dirty Dancing' and she's revealed what she would now say to her late co-star - who died of pancreatic cancer in 2009 - if she had the chance.

The 62-year-old actress - who played the part of Frances 'Baby' Houseman in the iconic movie - shared: "We were playing kids and we were really young, in terms of where I sit now and where he would be now. With that kind of distance to be able to just say, 'Look, we did something crazy. It was so hard and we did it.'"

Jennifer remembers her co-star - who played dance instructor Johnny Castle - as being "a good man" and "a kind person".

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's just a good guy. Everybody loved him ... If we could have just laughed today and been like, 'Look at us. We're just old people now. Look what we did when we were younger.'

"I am so grateful is what I am. I am so grateful to have had him as my Johnny ... I just never had a man show up for me the way he did and that was something I will never forget."

'Dirty Dancing's success exceeded all expectations. But Jennifer was initially uncertain about her co-star and the decision to cast him in the movie.

She confessed: "We had done 'Red Dawn' together, and that was not my kind of movie. It was this action movie ... and it was just so, so stressful. All the guys were being just a guys' club, they were pulling pranks. I was just young and scared and a fish out of water, because that's just not my kind of thing.

"By the time we got to do 'Dirty Dancing' and they wanted to bring him in, I said, 'Oh god, no. I just spent three months with the guy. He's pulling pranks on me.'"