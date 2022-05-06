Selena Gomez will host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time ever on May 14.

The 29-year-old star will be joined by Post Malone - who will serve as the musical guest - on the long-running comedy show later this month.

Announcing the news on Instagram, Selena joked: "Mom... I think I've made it."

The brunette beauty added that she was "so excited" to be hosting the iconic TV show.

Selena - who has more than 300 million followers on Instagram - said: "so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!! (sic)"

In the post, Selena also shared an image featuring three post-it notes that include her name, Post Malone's name and the date of their appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Selena confirmed the news shortly after she announced she's on a "personal mission" to shine a light on mental health issues.

The chart-topping singer and her make-up brand Rare Beauty's Rare Impact Fund have joined forces with MTV Entertainment to launch the first-ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum.

She said: "As an advocate for mental health, I am thrilled to join forces with MTV Entertainment alongside my social impact initiative, the Rare Impact Fund, with the goal of destigmatising mental health through shaping positive conversations about self-acceptance and mental well-being.

"I have a long-standing passion for mental health advocacy and education, which is why I created Rare Beauty and the Rare Impact Fund. It's a personal mission to continue this important work and empower young people to address their mental health."

The Mental Health Youth Action Forum will be held in Washington DC on May 18.

Selena will join 30 mental health youth activists at the Forum, while the Rare Impact Fund is hoping to raise $100 million over the next decade.