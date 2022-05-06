Mike Myers felt "scared s*******" when he joined the cast of 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 58-year-old actor was living in London when he joined the cast of the TV comedy show in 1989, and Mike freely admits he wasn't prepared for the pressure that came his way.

He confessed: "I was scared s*******. I thought I was going to get fired every week, and that’s the God’s honest truth."

Mike had finally overcome his fraud syndrome by the time he wrote the sketch for 'Wayne’s World'.

The hit sketch inspired the popular comedy films 'Wayne's World' and 'Wayne's World 2', and Mike admits that the success of the movies transformed his life.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was like being strapped to a rocket. It rocked my world."

However, the success also coincided with the loss of his father, and Mike was left with a big void in his life.

The comedy star recalled: "I was very, very sad. I got very fat. The only person I wanted to see it wasn’t there."

'Wayne's World' still ranks as the highest-grossing 'Saturday Night Live'-inspired film of all time.

But director Penelope Spheeris previously admitted she regretted the studio's decision to make the second movie so soon after they released the first one.

Penelope - who ultimately decided against directing the second film - shared: "Oh, I never resisted it. I think, honestly, what happened was we did the first 'Wayne's World', and it was a very big success. Then see, when they told me after we finished the movie that they were going to do 'Wayne's World 2' so soon, I thought, 'Gosh, that just seems a little quick to me.' Then for various reasons, I wasn't involved."