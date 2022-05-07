Eva Mendes' mom is "not doing too well right now".

The 48-year-old actress revealed the news during an appearance on 'Today With Hoda and Jenna', admitting that her mom, Eva Perez Suarez, is currently struggling with her health.

After host Hoda Kotb wished the actress' mom a Happy Mother's Day, Eva replied: "She's not doing too well right now, so means a lot to me. She's a survivor in every way, so thank you."

Hoda subsequently asked the Hollywood star - who has Esmeralda, seven, and Amada, six, with Ryan Gosling - whether she was OK and the duo then shared a heartfelt hug.

However, Eva never explained what health struggles her mom is currently facing.

Despite this, the actress was happy to reflect on her own upbringing during the interview, explaining how her mom helped to shape her personality.

Eva said: "My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about eight or nine and those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her.

"And so I just felt lucky enough, I'm like, 'Damn, I really want this time with them.'"

Eva has always tried her best to protect her children from the spotlight.

The actress - who has been in a relationship with Ryan since 2011 - is generally reluctant to post photos of her family on social media.

Eva previously explained: "I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids.

"I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."