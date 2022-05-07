Jack Harlow thinks the world is "going to turn on [him] soon".

The 24-year-old rap star has enjoyed impressive success since he released his debut album in 2020, but Jack knows there's another side to being famous.

In a clip from his interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 - which has been shared with People - he explained: "The world's going to turn on me soon."

Jack is aware that criticism will soon come his way.

He said: "There's going to come a time when they turn on me. I don't know what it's going to be, I don't know why. I'm not trying to manifest it either. But I'm just saying inevitably that's what happens.

"I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they're going to turn back around."

Jack has started to really appreciate the importance of humility over recent months.

He said: "I'm starting to realise that humility is just more important than ever right now. Just keeping a hold of that because it's a long way down if you get with the hype."

Jack was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and having come from humble beginnings in life, he's determined to make the most of his opportunities.

Speaking about his approach to making music, Jack shared: "Coming from Louisville we have a different appreciation for this level of success and I refuse to fumble what I can see right in front of me. I'm sure you can see it too.

"Y'all will likely never get to see how much effort goes into this music, but I think you will be able hear it this time around."