Ellen Pompeo has "turned into a completely different person" since she joined 'Grey's Anatomy'.

The 52-year-old actress plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, and she admits that her life has changed for the better since she joined the show in 2005.

Ellen - who has Stella, 12, Sienna, seven, and Eli, five, with her husband Chris Ivery - shared: "My life doesn't parallel [Meredith's] so much because I'm not a doctor, but I'll tell you, I've had three children and I got married and I've turned into a completely different person doing the show.

"I was able to find my stride and my power. There's something really satisfying about knowing where I started and what my head space was and where I was emotionally when I started and where I am now and everything I've learned and everything who's taught me what I've learned."

Ellen has learned a lot from her castmates and she firmly believes that every moment in life is a "teaching moment".

She told People: "I've learned a lot from everybody that I've worked with. I think that's the most meaningful part about being on this show for 18 seasons is I have learned a lot and I'm really grateful for every part of it. The good, the bad, the ugly, the fantastic.

"Every moment, as I now know with three children, is a teaching moment. I've been lucky to really be present and learn all the lessons."

Giacomo Gianniotti - Ellen's former co-star - previously revealed the actress is "hilarious" on set.

Giacomo - who played Dr. Andrew DeLuca in the hit show - said: "She’s so funny. I don’t think Meredith Grey is the most hilarious character, but Ellen is hilarious, so fun."