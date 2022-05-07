Chrishell Stause is living with G Flip.

The 'Selling Sunset' star recently confirmed she is dating non-binary Australian singer G Flip and friends have revealed that the pair are living together in Chrishell's Los Angeles home.

A source told PEOPLE: "Chrishell moved them in."

Speaking during 'Selling Sunset's reunion episode, Chrishell, 40, revealed her romance with G Flip, 27.

She said: "I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that's very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They're non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.

"It started because I was just going to be in their video. And it's about this chaotic love story. I come from soaps, I love acting. And with the job that we have, I don't always get to do it. At first of course I was like yes, let's do that."

Chrishell's new relationship comes after she broke up with her boss and co-star Jason Oppenheim, 45, because he is not ready to have kids.

The pair first went public with their relationship in July 2021 before ending the romance in December.

Speaking about the break-up during the Netflix reunion episode, Jason said: "There's a sadness and loss I think and watching the show made it more difficult, brought it back up.

"It's been a few months but I'm still just going through stuff and I think there was a lot of love between us, and I still care about her very much, this has been a very difficult breakup.

'I can never think more highly of someone than I do Chrishell she was an amazing girlfriend, and she would be an amazing mom. It's not that I think I made the wrong decision it's just that I had a lot of respect and still have the upmost respect for Chrishell and still love her as much today. It's difficult."

Chrishell added: "I actually came into today feeling like really strong and confident and where we've been able to get our friendship, I mean obviously Jason is not one to show emotion very often so that just completely caught me off guard.

"It makes it very difficult when you still have feelings there, it's easier to get over someone when they p*** you off, in this case it's just been a little more tough."

Chrishell was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, who she split from in 2019.