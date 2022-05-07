Fred Savage has been fired from 'The Wonder Years' reboot.

The 45-year-old actor had been working as executive producer and director on the show but 20th Television has confirmed that his employment was terminated due to "allegations of inappropriate conduct".

A spokesperson for 20th Television told PEOPLE: "Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct by Fred Savage, and as is policy, an investigation was launched. Upon its completion, the decision was made to terminate his employment as an executive producer and director of 'The Wonder Years'."

'The Wonder Years' is a reboot of the original that aired from 1988 to 1993 and starred Fred in the leading role as Kevin Arnold.

Elisha 'EJ' Williams has the starring role in the reboot.

The season finale of the revival is set to air later this month and no announcement has been made about a second season.

Speaking previously about working on the new show, Fred said: "I teared up. This show is so personal to me. And it's really a spiritual and emotional cousin to the original.

"Any time I get to work with young actors, it takes me back. I still feel like I'm 12 years old. And I had such a wonderful experience on the show. I look back on it very fondly.

"One of the nice ripple effects of the new show is that it's brought me back into the orbit of the original cast. I talk to Josh [Saviano, who played Paul Pfeiffer] and Danica [McKellar, who played Winnie Cooper] and Dan [Lauria, who played his dad Jack Arnold] and I exchange emails.

"I think people might work their whole careers to find an opportunity to be part of something that endures like 'The Wonder Years'. The fact that I was able to do that at a young age is really special. I feel so fortunate."