Christie Brinkley has admitted she’s “not looking for romance” but is feeling positive after being introduced to a new man.

The 68-year-old star - who has been divorced four times - is adamant she’s stopped looking for The One, but she is convinced love often strikes when you least expect it.

In a new interview with HELLO! magazine, she admitted there could be a new relationship on the horizon.

She said: “I am not looking for romance - there is an expression when you don't look, it happens so I haven't been looking for a while and maybe it will happen.

"It's not very often my friends set me up, but recently a friend has sort of made an introduction so we'll see what happens … “

Christie’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel is engaged to fiance Ryan Gleason, but the model insists she’s not giving out any advice before the wedding.

She joked: “Having been through four divorces I am not the one to ask for any wedding advice!

"Even wedding planning I never did a ton of wedding plans, they all just came together."

Christie was married to her first husband Fançois Allaux from 1973 until 1981 and she went on to tie the knot with Billy Joel, father of her daughter Alexa, in 1985.

They divorced in 1994 and she then married Richard Taubman but the union only lasted a year.

Her fourth marriage was to Peter Cook in 1996 but they parted ways in 2008.

As well as daughter Alexa with Billy, Christie has son Jack with Richard and daughter Sailor with Peter.