Brian McFadden is planning to start trying for another baby this year.

The former Westlife star has two daughters - Molly, 20, and Lilly-Sue, 19, with his ex-wife Kerry Katona - and welcomed another little girl named Ruby with his fiancee Danielle Parkinson last year, and with his youngest turning one this month, he's hoping to have another child on the way by the end of 2022.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: “Maybe I’ll get a son to go with three girls - but if not, I’ll have a little girl band with four girls.”

Brian had been hoping to marry Danielle in South Africa last year, but the wedding was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple have moved the date three times now but the singer - whose second marriage, to Vogue Williams, lasted from 2012 until their split in 2015 and divorce two years later - insisted he’s in no rush to walk down the aisle for a third time.

He added: “Dani and I were going to get married in South Africa last January, but every time we’ve tried to plan the wedding, there seems to be another COVID surge…

“We’ve moved (the date) three (times) now, so we’ve just decided to wait until the world is back to normal. We’re in no rush.”

Meanwhile, Kerry previously admitted she and Brian haven't been able to get together socially, even "for the sake of their children".

Back in March, she said: "I think it’s nice when parents can work together and get on for the sake of their children.

"If it was Molly or Lilly’s birthday party, I would feel more than comfortable doing something with them and their dad Brian.

"The last time they saw me and Brian together was last March, when my auntie died. And that’s actually the first time Lilly has ever seen me and Brian in the same room since we split."