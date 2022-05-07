Apple, Google and Microsoft are all set launch a password-less sign in feature.

The tech giants - which are amongst some of the biggest gadget designers in the world - are each set to offer a sign in feature across their devices which does not require a password, in partnership with the Fast ID Online Alliance (FIDA.)

Kurt Knight, senior director of platform product marketing at Apple said in a statement: "Just as we design our products to be intuitive and capable, we also design them to be private and secure. Working with the industry to establish new, more secure sign-in methods that offer better protection and eliminate the vulnerabilities of passwords is central to our commitment to building products that offer maximum security and a transparent user experience — all with the goal of keeping users’ personal information safe."

Meanwhile, search engine giant Google - which supplies cloud accounts to users of Android smartphones - explained in a blog post that a user will only need to sync their devices once with a computer in order to activate the feature.

The blog post read: "The passkey makes signing in far more secure, as it’s based on public key cryptography and is only shown to your online account when you unlock your phone.

To sign into a website on your computer, you’ll just need your phone nearby and you’ll simply be prompted to unlock it for access. Once you’ve done this, you won’t need your phone again and you can sign in by just unlocking your computer."

Meanwhile, Vasu Jakkal, Microsoft’s vice president explained that the new feature has the potential to go across all three platfors.

In a statement obtained by The Verge, he said: "For example, users can sign-in on a Google Chrome browser that’s running on Microsoft Windows—using a passkey on an Apple device."

According to the outlet, want to roll out FIDO passkey technology in the coming year, the tech giants are aiming to roll out FIDO passkey technology in the coming year.