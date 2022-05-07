The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend next month's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with their children.

The upcoming visit will mark Queen Elizabeth's first meeting with her 11-month-old great-granddaughter Lilibet, who is named after the 96-year-old monarch.

A spokesperson for the royal couple said: "Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children."

Despite this, the 37-year-old duke and the 40-year-old duchess - who also have Archie, three, together - will not be invited onto the royal balcony for the Trooping the Colour.

It's also been confirmed that Prince Andrew won't appear on the royal balcony, either.

A spokesperson said: "After careful consideration, the Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2nd June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen."

Prince Harry was a high-profile absentee from a memorial service for his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in London in March.

The duke and duchess - who are now based in the US, after tying the knot in 2018 - stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. And Prince Harry previously claimed he was unable to return to the UK amid concerns over security arrangements for his family.

After the UK government blocked Harry from paying for his police protection, his legal representative said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK.

"In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."