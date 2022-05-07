IMDb is launching a gaming service on Amazon Fire.

The Internet Movie Database - which started life as an entertainment website and message board forum back in 1990 - is is launching the What To Watch app on the Amazon Firestick streaming service, which will allow users to play interactive trivia games based on movies and celebrities which will then offer recommendations to users .

Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer said in a statement: "Using proprietary and authoritative IMDb data, the IMDb What to Watch app offers a selection of fun and simple interactive games which help determine the current interests and moods of those playing, whether they are settling in for family movie night or watching solo. After each game, the app suggests a selection of movie and/or series picks with key details for each title, including genre, trailer, and plot summary. "

The statement went on to reveal that the new app features games such as card themed game 'Quick Draw' , the 'This Or That' game - which will ask users a series of quickfire questions to determine a suitable film as well as the lengthier 'Watch Challenge', where players can "watch, rate, and collect digital stamps as they view curated IMDb lists of titles, including the IMDb Top 250 movies list, award-winning titles, and popular franchises."

The IMDb boss went on to explain that the new service - which is available now for free from the Fire app store - is a "fun and fast" way for users to discover new titles.

She said: "The new IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV makes it easy, fun, and fast for customers to discover trending titles and hidden gems, find the perfect movie or TV series to fit any mood, and get the most out of their streaming services on Fire TV!"