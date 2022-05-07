Rachel McAdams has hailed Benedict Cumberbatch as "one of the greatest actors" to work with on screen.

The 43-year-old actress - who first played Christine Palmer opposite Cumberbatch in Scott Derrickson's 2016 movie 'Doctor Strange' - is thrilled to be reprising her role is Sam Raimi's sequel 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'.

She told Collider: "I was so happy to be back with her and with Benedict, he's one of the greatest actors to get to work opposite. You don't have to work at all. He just does it all for you, you just stand there and listen. It's great. I was so happy to be back to be part of it."

McAdams also heaped praise on filmmaker Raimi, and compared his personality to his fellow horror icon and late 'Scream' director Wes Craven. particularly with the pair of them being "so nice" despite their gory big screen projects.

She said: "I love Sam so much. He's just such a pro, but he's so humble and so collaborative. He's the nicest man. It's always those ones that do the horror films that are so nice. It's so strange.

"Like Wes Craven, same thing. Nice, he's most soft spoken person. And then they just exercise it all on the screen, which is the best place to do it. So, I loved working with Sam and I love this character."

Meanwhile, the actress refused to divulge any details about the new movie as she referenced Marvel's habit of keeping things tight lipped when it comes to their blockbuster films.

Asked for any teasers, she replied: "I don't think I'm legally allowed to do that."

She quipped: "I am in it. I definitely - and I have more than one scene."