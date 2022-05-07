Daisy Lowe's wild sex life

© BANG Media International

Tags

Daisy Lowe loves to have sex "two or three times a day".

The 33-year-old model, who is dating property developer Jordan Saul, 28, says orgasms are a great stress reliever and she is happiest when having sex.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I always knew good sex made me feel a lot better - orgasms are so good for stress reliving.

"I’m definitely happiest at least a few times a week, like every other day.

"On a great day, two or three times a day if that’s where it gets to."

While Daisy loves dressing up in sexy underwear, she admitted she is equally happy to dress down in "a comfy white T-shirt and big knickers".

She said: "I always feel sexist when I’ve showered and washed my hair, there’s something about cleanliness that makes me feel very sexy.

"Then sometimes a new set of Agent Provocateur sexy lingerie is fantastic.

"But on the other side of the spectrum, I love a comfy white T-shirt and big knickers. I’m like ‘I feel comfortable and I’m really excited about being intimate.'"

Daisy - who has previously dated Matt Smith, DJ Mark Ronson and singer Jack Penate - also revealed her turn-ons in a man.

She said: "A good driver is a big turn on for sure. And also I think watching my boyfriend help someone, that’s gorgeous. I’m like ‘gosh, I can’t wait to rip your clothes off.’”

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend