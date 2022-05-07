Daisy Lowe loves to have sex "two or three times a day".

The 33-year-old model, who is dating property developer Jordan Saul, 28, says orgasms are a great stress reliever and she is happiest when having sex.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I always knew good sex made me feel a lot better - orgasms are so good for stress reliving.

"I’m definitely happiest at least a few times a week, like every other day.

"On a great day, two or three times a day if that’s where it gets to."

While Daisy loves dressing up in sexy underwear, she admitted she is equally happy to dress down in "a comfy white T-shirt and big knickers".

She said: "I always feel sexist when I’ve showered and washed my hair, there’s something about cleanliness that makes me feel very sexy.

"Then sometimes a new set of Agent Provocateur sexy lingerie is fantastic.

"But on the other side of the spectrum, I love a comfy white T-shirt and big knickers. I’m like ‘I feel comfortable and I’m really excited about being intimate.'"

Daisy - who has previously dated Matt Smith, DJ Mark Ronson and singer Jack Penate - also revealed her turn-ons in a man.

She said: "A good driver is a big turn on for sure. And also I think watching my boyfriend help someone, that’s gorgeous. I’m like ‘gosh, I can’t wait to rip your clothes off.’”