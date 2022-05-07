Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki coming out was 'meaningful'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Tom Hiddleston hopes Loki coming out as bisexual was "meaningful to people who spotted it".

The 41-year-old actor plays the first bisexual lead character in the Marvel Universe - but Tom admits there's "further to go".

Asked about starring in the Disney+ series 'Loki', Tom replied: "I was just really honoured to be asked. We all wanted to retain the integrity of the character – I wanted to make sure we didn’t lose the bits that people loved, while doing something new."

Tom - who previously played Loki in several Marvel movies, including 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'Avengers: Infinity War' - acknowledges that Loki coming out as bisexual was still only a "small step".

But he maintains that it's an "important" moment for the franchise.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "I also hope Loki coming out as bisexual was meaningful to people who spotted it. It was a small step, and there’s further to go. But it was definitely important to all of us."

Loki’s sexuality is addressed in the third episode of the series.

Sylvie, a female character, asks Loki: "How about you? You’re a prince. Must’ve been would-be princesses or perhaps another prince?"

And Loki replies: "A bit of both. I suspect the same as you."

Marvel writer Kate Herron has also addressed the issue on Twitter.

She previously wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "From the moment I joined @LokiOfficial it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual. (sic)"

However, the writer accepted that, at this stage, it's just a "small step".

She said: "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I’m happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in #mcu #Loki (sic)"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend