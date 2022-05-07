Elizabeth Olsen has benefited from the experiences of her sisters.

The 33-year-old actress is the younger sister of 35-year-old twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen - who both became TV and film actresses as children - and Elizabeth has confessed to being in "awe" of her siblings.

She shared: "I think my sisters are some of the most amazing people to look at, with what they’ve created for themselves and how they conduct themselves.

"I’m really in awe of what they’ve built, and I do think that came from them having such a healthy perspective – and I could only benefit from that healthy perspective. I think it has informed how I conduct myself."

Mary-Kate and Ashley have always been willing to offer advice to their younger sister.

However, Elizabeth hasn't always been so receptive to their words of wisdom.

She told The Independent: "They’ve had so much advice for me, but most of the stuff, when I was younger, I didn’t do ’cause I was like, 'I’m going to do it myself! You can’t tell me!’ And then they were right, and I ended up doing the thing they told me to do. But I had to fail first, on my own."

Elizabeth is, perhaps, best known for starring in the Marvel superhero movies.

But the actress is frustrated by the idea that the movies are "a lesser type of art".

She explained: "I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me.

"These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators - I feel diminishing them with that kind of criticism takes away from all the people who do award-winning films, that also work on these projects.

"From an actor’s point of view, whatever, I get it; I totally understand that there’s a different kind of performance that’s happening. But I do think throwing Marvel under the bus takes away from the hundreds of very talented crew people."