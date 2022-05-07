Sophie Turner feels like a "competition winner" around other celebrities.

The 26-year-old actress - who is married to Joe Jonas - has confessed to being "really bad" around other big-name stars.

Sophie - who has Willa, 20 months, with Joe - said: "I can't quite fathom [that] I'm actually invited to these things and I'm not a competition winner, you know?

"Every celebrity I come into contact with, I act up or say something stupid. And recently, it's been if a celebrity interacts with me, I immediately just shut them down and I'm like, ‘I don't want anything to do with you.'"

The 'Game of Thrones' actress was recently invited to a Met Gala after-party by Kendall Jenner.

But Sophie - who is pregnant with her second child - decided to reject the invite and she instead spent the evening at home eating pasta.

Sophie said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "[Kendall] was at the Met and I love the Kardashians. I think she's so gorgeous in real life and I was so, like, struck by her beauty.

"She invited me to … this low-key after-party. And she went, ‘Do you want to come?'"

In reply, Sophie said: "No. No. No, I don't."

Asked what she did instead, the actress explained: "I just sat in bed and ate pasta and I was like, ‘Could be somewhere else right now.'"

Meanwhile, Sophie recently revealed she wants to return to England for the sake of her mental health.

The actress currently lives in the US with her husband - but Sophie admits she'd love to return home at some stage in order to be closer to her friends and family.

She said: "I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. I’m slowly dragging my husband back.

"I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family."