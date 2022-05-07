'Twin Peaks' star Kenneth Welsh has died at the age of 80.

The actor - who played Windom Earle, a crazed FBI agent, in the hit TV series - passed away on Thursday (05.05.22).

Devon Welsh, his son, wrote on Twitter: "My dad passed away on Thursday peacefully at home. I will always love him beyond words."

Devon - who is a musical artist - also hailed his father as a "giant of acting".

He said: "He lived a wonderful life, he was the best father I could have asked for, and he touched so many lives. Please make a toast, watch a film/TV show he was in, celebrate a giant of acting."

Welsh starred in more than 100 TV and film projects during his career.

ACTRA, the Canadian film and television union, has already paid tribute to the late actor, describing Welsh as a "great" performer.

The union said in a statement: "ACTRA Toronto is extremely saddened today by the passing of Kenneth Welsh. Ken was one of Canada’s all-time great performers, with hundreds of memorable roles spanning decades. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences to his loved ones."

Welsh studied at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal and he played a host of historical figures during the course of his career, including the likes of Harry S. Truman, Thomas E. Dewey, and Thomas Edison.

The actor actually developed an affinity for performing at an early age.

Welsh - who starred in TV shows such as 'The Twilight Zone' and 'Love, Lies And Murder' - said: "I think when I was a kid I was always a bit of a show off in the class.

"I remember one of my school report cards said: 'Kenneth has got to settle down and stop disturbing the class,' so they moved me up into the next grade to get rid of me."