Iggy Azalea thinks Twitter is a "crazy" platform.

The chart-topping rap star has been on Twitter since 2010 and she now has more than seven million followers - but Iggy is still left feeling "perplexed" by some of the things she reads online.

Iggy, 31 - who has Onyx, two, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "The s*** ppl fight about on Twitter is crazy. Every time I log on I’m perplexed as f*** as to what is happening on my timeline lmaoooo byeeeeeeee (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy previously admitted she uses Twitter as somewhere to vent her frustrations.

The 'Work' hitmaker insisted she's actually a happier person than her online persona would suggest.

She wrote earlier this year: "I’m actually a really happy person I just do all my complaining online. (sic)"

Iggy moved from Australia to the US during her teens, as she dreamed of becoming a world-famous rapper.

However, the blonde beauty previously confessed that she initially wanted to become a model instead.

Iggy shared: "I have so many embarrassing pictures of myself in make-up that I’ve done that I thought was really editorial.

"In the early 2000s, I was obsessed with reality model competitions. I would watch all those shows and had a fantasy that I would send my pictures into a modelling agency and they would say, ‘You’re going to be the next top model!’

"Of course, I’m only 11 or 12 years old and I would do my make-up in ways I thought was really high fashion and print them out and send them in to modelling agency, which is now traumatising thinking of some intern opening an envelope with all these pictures of an 11 year old thinking she’s a model."