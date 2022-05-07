Maya Vander hopes to get pregnant again.

The 'Selling Sunset' star suffered a stillbirth nearly five months ago - but she remains hopeful of having another child.

The real estate agent - who has Aiden, two, and Elle, 23 months, with her husband Dave - shared: "I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss. I think part of healing is getting pregnant again. I hope I will. We'll see."

Despite her heartbreak, Maya explained during the 'Selling Sunset' reunion show that she feels "very lucky" to already have two "beautiful children".

Maya also revealed she recently received the autopsy report after the death of her baby boy.

She said: "We just got the autopsy back and it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."

The TV star confirmed the loss of her baby via a social media post in December.

Maya took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news, with her post featuring a photo of an empty hospital bassinet.

She wrote at the time: "Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me. Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date' question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason [broken-heart emoji] (sic)"