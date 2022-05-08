Amy Schumer was forced to pull out of the 'Netflix is a Joke' festival after contracting COVID-19.

The 'I Feel Pretty' star announced a few hours before she was due on stage in Los Angeles on Saturday (07.05.22) night that she wouldn't be able to perform at the event following her positive diagnosis.

She said in a video shared to her Instagram Story: "I am sad to say I have to cancel my show in LA tonight. I am the first woman to ever get COVID.

“I tested positive for COVID-19 about an hour ago, so yeah, please, I don’t know [what to say], but at least my hair looks good.”

The 40-year-old comic later revealed she was isolating away from her husband Chris Fischer and three-year-old son Gene as she joked about sounding like Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes due to her much deeper voice as a result of the virus.

She said: "So I guess I'm gonna post a little bit because I'm lonely but really I wanted to say was that COVID has given me this incredible Elizabeth Holmes voice. This is what I sound like now I have COVID....

"I'm just lonely and bored, I'm away from my family, which is great, because they won't get it I hope. But mostly this is just because I wanted to share my Elizabeth Holmes voice."

Just a few days before testing positive for the virus, Amy appeared on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' and she admitted she felt "smug" to be one of the few celebrities the host knows who hadn't yet contracted coronavirus.

She said: "I'm a little smug about it. I haven't had it yet.

"'Hey, He's [God] looking out. So stupid.'"